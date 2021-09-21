Fabrizio Romano: Paul Pogba loving life at Manchester United

Manchester United fans have been told by Fabrizio Romano that Paul Pogba has had a contract on the table for a few months now.

The brilliantly talented Frenchman’s current deal runs out next summer, meaning foreign clubs can begin approaching to sign him for free as early as January 2022.

United knew the risks of not moving Pogba on in the previous transfer window and it was understood they were willing to gamble as they believed they could convince him to extend his stay.

Supporters have been anxiously waiting for an announcement to be made on his future, particularly since the World Cup winner began the season so well.

Pogba’s currently managed seven assists already in just five matches and clearly looks fired up for the campaign.

According to the Express, Romano said: “Pogba is loving Man Utd life, atmosphere and how the club is being rebuilt.

“His contract is not 100 per cent agreed yet. It’s on the table since July.

“Let’s see what’s gonna happen in coming days. But United will push again.”

It seems Pogba is waiting for something before making a decision and early suggestions are that he wants to see how the team performs first.

The former Juventus man can’t be blind to the fact he’s potentially going to get the last major contract of his career and so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he wants to be careful over his next decision.

After all, Pogba will undoubtedly want to ensure he wins as many trophies as he can at the peak of his career.

A lot of exciting things are happening at Old Trafford but that doesn’t mean he will get his hands on some silverware.