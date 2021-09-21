Former Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez told he can leave Inter Milan for free

Former Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez’s career is at a major crossroads as he has been told he can leave current side Inter Milan.

Sanchez arrived at Old Trafford with major expectations having lit up the Premier League with rivals Arsenal, with United even beating Manchester City to his signature.

His time with the London club had been fruitful for both parties as they won two FA Cups, with the Chilean chipping in with 80 goals and 45 assists in 166 outings.

However, this form did not translate to his new home, recording just three Premier League goals before being shipped out to Inter Milan, initially on loan and then for free.

Sanchez’s Inter won their first Serie A title in over ten years last campaign and while he was not quite at his Arsenal vintage, he still put up 14 goal involvements in Antonio Conte’s side.

But now the Italian club have taken similar measures to his previous employer, making the 32-year-old available on a free transfer and telling him to find a new club.

His current deal doesn’t run out until the summer of 2023 and Sanchez himself stated he’d be prepared to take a significant wage cut to stay at the San Siro.

Reports in the summer suggested he was prepared to take a £2 million wage cut, but it now appears the club want his hefty pay packet off the wage bill, with Sevilla and Real Betis interested.

Despite being champions of Italy Inter find themselves in financial ruin, with star players Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi being sold and manager Conte leaving.

Players were not even given their bonuses for winning the league and hadn’t been paid on time for much of the season.

Current United number seven Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled Sanchez’s measly three Premier League goals in just two games after his summer arrival from Juventus.

Sanchez was one of a number of expensive flops who tried and failed to live up to the extreme expectations that the seven shirt brings.