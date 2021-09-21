Manchester United announce ‘game-changing’ developments behind the scenes

Manchester United have confirmed the extensive developments that have taken place at Carrington in their bid to bring the training facilities into the modern era.

In response to the demands made from fans, the Glazers family have had their hands forced into finally investing in the club they’ve owned for so long.

Lifelong supporters have complained of how neglected Old Trafford has been over the years while horror stories have emerged from the Women’s side as well.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to make a lot of changes on the pitch but arguably more importantly he’s done so off the pitch too.

Lots of restructuring has been overseen by the legendary Norwegian and not just for staff members either.

According to the club’s official website, Collette Roche, Chief Operating Officer said: “Longer term, we are looking at fuller redevelopment plans for Carrington to ensure it will be a state-of-the-art, fully integrated facility for our men’s, women’s and academy groups.

“In the meantime, our team have been working exceptionally hard over the summer and into this season on these improvements.

“Part of the challenge for us is to create an inclusive place for everyone who works and trains at Carrington, while making sure that it is a COVID-secure environment.

“We also want to make the site more accessible for those who may need to use a wheelchair or have disabilities. The new stand and access pathways are important parts of that.

“Significant, game-changing investment will be made into our training facilities to take Carrington to the next level once again.”

While fans will be pleased to see some investment happen behind the scenes too, it will take a long time before they can trust the Glazers once more.

After all, the money spent on all the above is roughly the same amount as the notorious owners pulled out for themselves in dividends, despite the global health crisis taking its toll on the beautiful game financially.

The Glazers have many years of mistrust and failure to make up for before fans can even begin to move on.