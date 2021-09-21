Manchester United open to offers for Anthony Martial

Manchester United are said to be open to offers for out-of-favour striker Anthony Martial.

The 25-year-old’s role has fallen from key player to back up option over the past 18 months and United are said to have given him permission to look for a new club.

Eurosport suggests that, while Martial is happy to stay in the Premier League, he’s concerned that the Red Devils’ £40m valuation could price him out of a move.

Atletico Madrid are said to have expressed an interest in the Frenchman over the summer, before opting instead to re-sign Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona.

Cash-strapped Barca are also said to be keen and may be tempted to firm up their interest with a bid next year.

Although no serious approaches were made during the summer transfer window, it’s suggested that United would consider a bid in January.

Aside from the club’s valuation, a further sticking block for interested parties could be the attacker’s remaining 3-year, £250,000-a-week contract.

Mason Greenwood’s emergence – and the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho– have pushed Martial towards the back of a long queue for attacking places.

And, while it’s thought the France international is willing to fight for his place, it’s also difficult to see how he fits into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team plans.

The enigmatic forward had a difficult time last season, scoring just 7 goals in 36 games. His underwhelming campaign was prematurely ended by injury in March.

An attempt to revive his fortunes has since been impeded by the dizzying depth of attacking resources at Solskjaer’s disposal.

Such competition has led to Martial making just five outings this term, four of which being fleeting cameos off the subs bench.

Despite his obvious – often unfulfilled – ability, it seems that the clock is quickly running down on the fan favourite’s time at Old Trafford.