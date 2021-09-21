Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must stamp out error-riddled Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a lot to think about after a shocking statistic emerged, detailing a concerning trend in his players.

The legendary Norwegian will feel his team have been harshly criticised in the early stages of the season given the results he’s achieved so far.

United have managed to record four wins, a draw, and a single loss across all competitions, which isn’t the worst thing in the world.

However, fans have grown concerned with the performances more so than the results with only the wins over Newcastle United and Leeds United being convincing in any shape or form.

The Red Devils have looked easy to play through at times and many are worried about what will happen when they come up against more difficult sides.

👹 Manchester United have committed more individual errors leading to an opposition shot than any other team in Europe's top five leagues this season (5) — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 21, 2021

These many individual errors aren’t a coincidence and shows a real concern that is difficult to pin down as to the cause.

It could be argued it’s a result of a combination of some players’ lack of fitness and some players’ exhaustion.

Some United stars haven’t had a real pre-season and as such, they’ve lacked sharpness whereas others have hardly had a break due to the Euros and already need a rest.

Whatever the cause, it’s clear Solskjaer needs to stamp out the errors if he hopes to get his team winning any sort of silverware.

According to Metro, the former Molde man said: “We have to work better defensively, no doubt. In the first half [vs West Ham], we were too easy to play through.

“We will work on it because there is no respite when you play football. I’ve spoken about how you can’t take rests when you defend.”