Anthony Martial: Manchester United fans lose patience after West Ham performance

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans appear to have finally lost their patience with Anthony Martial after an anonymous performance in the loss to West Ham.

The versatile attacker was handed a rare start and was tasked with leading the line in a low-pressure match at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately United couldn’t score despite having 27 shots and Martial’s lacklustre display certainly didn’t help.

The visitors sneaked through with a 1-0 win but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be furious his team have let a chance at winning a trophy slip away.

Cristiano Ronaldo was completely rested for the tie so Martial had the full match to make his case and it’s safe to say he hardly bothered.

The lack of a goal wasn’t even the real issue with Martial, with fans quick to point out he hardly contributed otherwise.

The French forward has looked a shadow of himself for a while now and Solskjaer looks out of ideas on how to inspire him.

Some fans have argued Martial needs to be the uncontested main man in order to shine and so the arrivals of Edinson Cavani and Ronaldo have had an ill effect on him.

However, Solskjaer can’t afford to cater to just one player’s needs and so unfortunately it appears as though the former Monaco man’s time at Old Trafford looks over.

