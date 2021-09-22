Anthony Martial: Manchester United fans lose patience after West Ham performance

Manchester United fans appear to have finally lost their patience with Anthony Martial after an anonymous performance in the loss to West Ham.

The versatile attacker was handed a rare start and was tasked with leading the line in a low-pressure match at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately United couldn’t score despite having 27 shots and Martial’s lacklustre display certainly didn’t help.

The visitors sneaked through with a 1-0 win but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be furious his team have let a chance at winning a trophy slip away.

Cristiano Ronaldo was completely rested for the tie so Martial had the full match to make his case and it’s safe to say he hardly bothered.

If 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo could track back, defend and run up & down the pitch, what excuse does 25-year-old Anthony Martial have? Slow, uninterested and static up front. Makes it hard to defend him. — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) September 22, 2021

Martial is such a finished player man. — UnitedMuppetiers (@Muppetiers) September 22, 2021

Martial is done. Thought this season he would come back fresh and hungry. But just dont see it on the pitch. Offering absolutely nothing once again. #mufc — Aditya Reds (@aditya_reds) September 22, 2021

Martial’s United career is virtually finished this guy is not coming back — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) September 22, 2021

Why is Martial never bothered? — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) September 22, 2021

Anthony Martial's career is finished at Man United if we're being honest — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) September 22, 2021

The lack of a goal wasn’t even the real issue with Martial, with fans quick to point out he hardly contributed otherwise.

The French forward has looked a shadow of himself for a while now and Solskjaer looks out of ideas on how to inspire him.

Some fans have argued Martial needs to be the uncontested main man in order to shine and so the arrivals of Edinson Cavani and Ronaldo have had an ill effect on him.

However, Solskjaer can’t afford to cater to just one player’s needs and so unfortunately it appears as though the former Monaco man’s time at Old Trafford looks over.