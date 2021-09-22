Dean Henderson pushing for January loan move after David de Gea’s recent form

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson would reportedly like a January loan move after limited appearances in recent weeks for the club.

The Sun are reporting that since David De Gea has reclaimed the number one spot, the Englishman would prefer a loan move away from the club to try and prove himself elsewhere.

However, this seems very unlikely considering Henderson has been suffering from long-Covid ever since pre-season and has only just got back on his feet, featuring in two Under-23 matches.

According to the outlet, the 24-year-old was due to be given the starting position this season ahead of De Gea but because of his latest illness, he has been struggling to even make the bench.

Henderson is only just getting back on his feet so a loan move doesn’t seem very likely unless he isn’t able to make the matchday squad before the January transfer window.

The Spaniard, who is the current number one, has been in sensational form since the Europa League final defeat on penalties, saving his first penalty in over five years vs. West Ham United while making some incredible saves beforehand.

Henderson has been at Man United since he was 14 years of age and enjoyed a couple of successful loans over the past couple of seasons.

He was a key player in Sheffield United’s bid for promotion to the Premier League in the 2018-19 season.

He then stayed with the club for the 2019-20 season and managed to keep the club up in the Premier League.

For the 2021-22 season, he came back to United and battled De Gea for the number one position but the pair ultimately interchanged weekly appearances for the club towards the end of the campaign.

For the Carabao Cup fixture vs West Ham, it seems likely that Tom Heaton will make his debut for the club with Henderson not fully fit yet and is expected to continue making appearances for the academy team until he is back to full strength.

United fans should not be concerned over the possibility of losing Henderson but if De Gea keeps up his latest form, it’ll be hard for the young Englishman to get into the starting lineup.