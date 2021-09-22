Home » Donny van de Beek: Manchester United fans demand more after West Ham defeat

Donny van de Beek: Manchester United fans demand more after West Ham defeat

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United fans were quick to praise Donny van de Beek despite the disappointing loss to West Ham, with some even demanding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play him more.

The former Ajax man was one of the few players who truly made the most of this rare opportunity and gave his manager something to think about.

Van de Beek was tireless, progressive, and sharp in his tackles in what was a dynamic display vs David Moyes’ men.

United lost 1-0 and it could even be argued the talented Dutchman (and Alex Telles) were at fault for the goal but everything else he did was praise-worthy.

It will be interesting to see whether Solskjaer hands Van de Beek another start soon but it’s clear to see what the fans want.

Fred and Scott McTominay appear to be Solskjaer’s preferred midfield combination and that has meant Van de Beek has had very few opportunities to impress.

The assumption is the legendary Norwegian wants a combative and solid engine room in order to have the right foundation for his attackers further up to express themselves with freedom.

Tonight Van de Beek showed he can be just what Solskjaer needs and it will be a surprise if he doesn’t get more minutes from now on.

