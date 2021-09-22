Donny van de Beek: Manchester United fans demand more after West Ham defeat

Manchester United fans were quick to praise Donny van de Beek despite the disappointing loss to West Ham, with some even demanding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play him more.

The former Ajax man was one of the few players who truly made the most of this rare opportunity and gave his manager something to think about.

Van de Beek was tireless, progressive, and sharp in his tackles in what was a dynamic display vs David Moyes’ men.

United lost 1-0 and it could even be argued the talented Dutchman (and Alex Telles) were at fault for the goal but everything else he did was praise-worthy.

It will be interesting to see whether Solskjaer hands Van de Beek another start soon but it’s clear to see what the fans want.

I was impressed with Donny van de Beek tonight. He looked more confident and a much better player than what we've seen so far from his Man United career Hoping to see more of this and to start stepping up another level — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) September 22, 2021

Van De Beek has been tidy. Passing forward alot too. Baller. — Kam #8🏁 (@Culturecams) September 22, 2021

Hope this Donny Van De Beek performance isn't going under the radar — Trey (@UTDTrey) September 22, 2021

I don't care what anyone says, Donny van de Beek is a serious baller and has to play more. pic.twitter.com/Jm1dwJjcCU — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) September 22, 2021

Fred should never start ahead of Donny Van de Beek ever again. — ًEllis. (@EIIisBurner) September 22, 2021

Result aside, here's a Donny van de Beek appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/2YAy1UoXx6 — utdreport (@utdreport) September 22, 2021

Fred and Scott McTominay appear to be Solskjaer’s preferred midfield combination and that has meant Van de Beek has had very few opportunities to impress.

The assumption is the legendary Norwegian wants a combative and solid engine room in order to have the right foundation for his attackers further up to express themselves with freedom.

Tonight Van de Beek showed he can be just what Solskjaer needs and it will be a surprise if he doesn’t get more minutes from now on.