Marcus Rashford: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals when he expects star’s return

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is ahead of the schedule in his recovery from his latest operation and could feature as soon as after the international break.

According to the Manchester United official website, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Rashford is unlikely to be available until mid-October as he continues to slowly return to training after his shoulder injury.

The Englishman has not played since the European Championships final when England lost on penalties and subsequently missed the club’s entire pre-season.

Rashford carried the injury for a number of months as his goal was to feature in the 2020 European Championships but it was delayed after the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Solskjaer has provided an injury update on his team ahead of the West Ham United clash in the Carabao Cup.

The media questioned the boss on the return of Alex Telles and Rashford and how much progress the two have made since their injuries.

Solskjaer said: “Yeah, it’s going well. They’ve worked really hard, both of them.

“Alex is a bit further on than Marcus.

“I don’t think we’ll see Marcus until after the international break but Alex has worked well and will be in the squad as well.”

While Telles could feature any time in the squad, Rashford will have to wait a little longer with a few more weeks left in his recovery.

The earliest fixture he could play a part in would be the trip to Leicester City on the 16th of October.

United fans can remain excited to see Rashford join the brand new attack at the club with plenty of competition to be had upon his return.