Dillon Hoogewerf sparkles from the bench: Bradford City 0-3 Man United u21s

Manchester United u21s clinched three points in the EFL Trophy last night against Bradford, drawing them closer to advancing to the next round. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Matej Kovar – 7 – Kept his clean sheet, was only troubled once by a tricky deflection but his quick reflexes dealt with it easily. Got overconfident on the ball once and was almost caught out but managed to get the ball away.

Alvaro Fernandez – 7.5 – Started at right-back where he uncomfortable going forward but switched to his usual side on the left in the second half and made surging runs and played a couple of teasing through balls down the left. Continues to show his composure on the ball as well as in defence, barely being troubled all night.

Teden Mengi – 7.5 – Composed on the ball and rock solid in defence making an incredible 13 clearances. Made only one mistake all night jumping in for an interception but even then he made amends by chasing back to make an important tackle.

Paul McShane – 7.5 – Similar to his partner he was almost unbeatable at the back. He was strong in the air and seemed to block everything that came near him.

Bjorn Hardley – 5 – Didn’t offer enough going forward from left-back and was subbed off at half.

Martin Svidersky – 7 – Like everyone he struggled to make his mark in the first half but overall he provided a strong defensive base which stopped Bradford from creating any good opportunities.

Charlie Savage – 7.5 – A quiet first half where he struggled to get on the ball but really came into it in the second. Opened the scoring when his shot was deflected in and almost grabbed another with a pile driver that rose just above the bar. Put in a shift defensively too with five tackles to go with his technical passing.

Charlie Wellens – 6.5 – Struggled to create anything at right wing in the first half but improved when he was pushed back in the second, making runs and delivering some good crosses.

Shola Shoretire – 7.5 – A lot of clever play in tight spaces and showed great skill with his turns on the ball to start attacks. Had the ball in the back of the net after some great team play but was ruled offside. Ultimately got his assist on Hoogewerf’s goal, having four key passes.

Zidane Iqbal – 7 – One of the few to be able to create space in the first half but played too slow to take advantage of the spaces his clever footwork open up for him. Created a shooting space for himself with a fantastic flick over the defender’s leg but his tame effort was easily saved.

Joe Hugill – 7 – Got a well deserved goal with a tap in after clever movement in the box. Not involved on the ball that much but is always composed and clever when he is.

Substitutes

Dillon Hoogewerf – 8.5 – Completely changed the game with his introduction offering much needed pace and directness. Bradford couldn’t contain him as he ran in behind to square for Hugill’s goal and then followed it up with another surging run which he finished clinically.

Noam Emeran – 6 – Didn’t have much time on the pitch but drew a couple of fouls.

Alejandro Garnacho – 6 – Despite the limited time on the pitch he had a great opportunity cutting in from the left which he curled just wide.

