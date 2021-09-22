Player ratings: Man United 0-1 West Ham United – Miserable night for the Red Devils

Manchester United lost to West Ham 1-0 in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 7 – Could not do much about the goal and had little else to do until a great save that gave United a chance on 87 minutes.

Diogo Dalot 7 – Looked positive and attacked the right flank well.

Victor Lindelof 4 – Caught out a few times, did not look convincing alongside Bailly.

Eric Bailly 4 – Not a vintage performance from the Ivorian. Both centre backs totally exposed toward the end.

Alex Telles 6 – Was culpable for the goal, being nutmegged, but played well afterward and put in some good crosses and corners.

Nemanja Matic 5 – OK in first half but some poor passing, especially in the second.

Donny van de Beek 8 – Probably United’s best player, particularly in the first half. Looked neat and tidy on the ball, defended well and got forward with some good late runs.

Juan Mata 7.5 – Was busy and linked up play nicely. It’s a shame that he does not have that extra yard of pace as he still possesses one of the finest football brains on the planet.

Jesse Lingard 5 – Busy and bristling with confidence but doesn’t quite have the skill to match. Second half became more and more obvious that he’s not quite got the quality needed to play for United.

Jadon Sancho 5 – Probably his best outing in a red shirt so far, but still nowhere near expectation levels.

Anthony Martial 4.5 – Showed some flashes of skill but no end product and a frustrating day for the Frenchman.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood 7.5 – Could have scored almost with his first kick, was a breath of fresh air but it didn’t quite happen for him.

Anthony Elanga 6 – Did not manage to create much in the time he had.

Bruno Fernandes 5 – Was wasteful in the time he had, and wasted his own time at the death.