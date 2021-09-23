Anthony Martial: Manchester United are open to potential sale

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to slam Anthony Martial despite the player’s lacklustre performance vs West Ham.

In fact, many fans lost their patience with the talented Frenchman, claiming his time was clearly up at the club.

Solskjaer has often chosen not to publicly berate his players but is known to have done so behind closed doors.

Given how Martial was entrusted with leading the line and was given the full 90 minutes to do something of note, it’s easy to assume the legendary Norwegian gave him an earful later.

However, the former Molde boss was calm and collected in front of the media, presenting a picture of togetherness.

According to Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer said: “I don’t think it’s right to go into individual performances.

“Antho was the same as the rest of the team: we played some nice football, we lacked some of that cutting edge and he knows what we want from him. He’ll keep working and get his chances.”

Some fans have chosen to read between the lines with the above quote and feel it’s Solskjaer’s way of saying that’s that for Martial.

The Telegraph would later claim Manchester United are indeed open to letting the former AS Monaco man go depending on the offer received.

🗞 #mufc had let it be known a few weeks before the transfer window closed that they would not be selling Anthony Martial but that stance softened once they agreed a deal to bring Ronaldo back – there is an expectation that they will be open to offers for him. [@TelegraphDucker] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) September 23, 2021

This was previously an unthinkable statement but such has been Martial’s fall from grace, having struggled for over a season now.

Fans speculate the normally prolific striker struggles with any competition in his position, preferring to be the main star, and so has been unable to perform to his best ever since the arrivals of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo.