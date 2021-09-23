Cristiano Ronaldo broke transfer pact with Juventus by joining Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly broken a pact with Juventus by joining Manchester United.

The 36 year old was expected to see out the final year of his contract in Turin.

The Sun claims that his agent Jorge Mendes offered him to Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo eventually decided to return to Man United after discussions with Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Mendes agreed that Ronaldo could only move prior to August 15 – two weeks before the transfer deadline.

The two weeks would then give Juventus time to identify and potentially sign a replacement.

After the deadline had passed, the Italian giants expected the Portuguese to stay at the club.

Ronaldo’s move to Old Trafford materialised rather swiftly and was made official within 24 hours.

Juventus were reportedly desperate to get rid of Ronaldo’s massive wages, with the club being in a bad financial situation due to the pandemic.

They are currently languishing in 13th position in Serie A, with just 5 points from their opening five fixtures.

It is pretty clear to see how much they miss Ronaldo. The 36 year old has taken the Premier League by storm, scoring four goals in three games.

His passion and desire for the badge is unmatched and can be seen constantly during United’s games.

The Portuguese is determined to get United back to the top winning titles and will be a pivotal part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season.