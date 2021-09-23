Gary Neville: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves little room for excuses for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United great Gary Neville has put the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, insisting with Cristiano Ronaldo now in the squad, there are no excuses.

The world-class attacker joined during the summer transfer window in dramatic fashion and it’s safe to say he’s already made an impact.

Ronaldo’s managed to grab four goals in three appearances already, showing he meant it when he said he feels like he’s back home.

Solskjaer also secured the services of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, two players who would have been major captures of their own had they not been dwarfed by the former Juventus star.

Many fans expect silverware this season after what has been a delightful summer and it’s no surprise Neville feels the same.

Also, Gary Neville to @bbc5live: "There is no doubt Ronaldo is a make or break signing for Ole." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 22, 2021

According to the BBC, Neville said: “Ole’s dealt with the Paul Pogba situation well over the last 12 months, he’s dealt with big personalities, he seems to have the right temperament for that.

“There’s no doubt that Ronaldo’s a make-or-break signing for Ole because with Ronaldo in the squad, he has to win.

“You can’t have any excuses if you bring in one of the best players of all time to your club. You’ve also got the Jadon Sancho signing, then Raphael Varane signing at centre-back.

“He hasn’t won a trophy yet at the club. This season he has to deliver.”

Neville had said this before Manchester United crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a narrow and disappointing loss to West Ham.

Solskjaer changed his entire starting eleven in a bid to give some squad players some much-needed minutes but naturally, it was a decision that backfired.

The legendary Norwegian shouldn’t be measured on the success of a trophy most fans don’t care about but many still felt it was an opportunity missed and a difficult to swallow loss.