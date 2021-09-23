Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United stars can’t expect wins

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent a warning to his players, telling them they can’t just expect to win matches and instead must work hard to achieve them.

The legendary Norwegian oversaw the disappointing loss to West Ham on Wednesday as his men crashed out of the Carabao Cup.

While the competition wasn’t necessarily crucial to United’s campaign, many felt it was an opportunity lost in the bid to win some silverware.

The Carabao Cup is meant to be the ‘easiest’ cup to win as many teams opt to rotate their starting eleven until the latter stages of the competition.

In fact, that’s what the former Molde man and David Moyes both did, though it was West Ham who looked more cohesive and achieved their desired result.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “The first 10 minutes we were slow, pedestrian both in possession and out of possession.

“That is something we have to address and we do address. I wasn’t very pleased with the start at all, no.

“The response was great again but we can’t find ourselves in these situations and expect to get the wins that we have done, fantastically in the last year and a half.

“We need to start games better.”

The Red Devils tend to be sluggish and need to grow into games before they can get the goals they’re so desperately seeking.

This has proven to be detrimental in the past and it was that sluggishness that saw West Ham grab an early goal in the 1-0 defeat.

In fact, Manchester United often fail to dominate games for extended periods of time, often only doing so in five to ten-minute chunks rather than over the whole match.

Solskjaer will hope his players mature quickly and recognise the need to control fixtures and bend the results to their will.