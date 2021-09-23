Raphael Varane: Frenchman opens up on his relationship with Manchester United captain Harry Maguire

Raphael Varane has been a revelation since joining Manchester United.

The Frenchman has been a calming influence on the United defence and has looked assured alongside captain Harry Maguire.

United lacked a top-quality partner for the Englishman and had admired Varane ever since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 2018 World Cup winner was signed for £41 million, including add ons from Real Madrid.

In a recent interview, the 28 year old spoke about his relationship with Maguire and how the side is striving to build a stable defence.

Varane stated: “He’s a great player. On the field, we are still working to get to know each other better. We try to talk so that we can understand each other even better.”

“It’s understandable that we need some time for things to be automated, but that’s going to happen because the defence is made up of quality players who have qualities that complement each other.”

“I think we will gradually develop a better understanding and a better partnership, which in turn will allow us to perform and compete at our maximum level.”

🗣️ Raphaël Varane: "I've just started my adventure here, but I feel the training sessions are very detailed – the goal is always to be at our best. Solskjær always tries to talk to the players so he knows how we feel after matches, and tells us where we can get better." [tv2] pic.twitter.com/Staql9YDAR — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) September 21, 2021

The Red Devils have won all the three Premier League games the Frenchman has been a part of.

Varane’s speed and athleticism enable Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to play a higher line, allowing United to press up the pitch.

Moreover, his experience winning multiple titles at Madrid, including four Champions Leagues, will help United’s young side compete in this campaign.