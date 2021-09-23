Video: Jackie Groenen’s rocket strike on international duty for Netherlands

A number of Reds were on international duty again last night.

The Lionesses were in action against Luxembourg who they beat 10-0, with Mary Earps starting and playing the full 90 minutes.

Ella Toone had plenty of chances during the 80 minutes that she was on the pitch but seemed disappointed when she was taken off, having failed to find the back of the net.

Last season’s Player of the Season for United, Ona Batlle was involved in Spain’s 7-0 victory over Hungary, with qualification looking pretty secure for them.

Meanwhile in Kosovo, Vilde Bøe Risa and Maria Thorisdottir helped Norway claim a 3-0 victory in their qualifier.

Martha Thomas bagged another goal for Scotland while Hayley Ladd and Carrie Jones once again featured for Wales as the home nations all emerged victorious.

However, the talk of the international break was the Netherlands’ Jackie Groenen who scored a rocket of a strike from outside the box against Iceland.

The strike helped the Netherlands to a 2-0 win over Iceland after they drew with the Czech Republic last week.

Groenen has been one of United’s most consistent and most valuable midfielders since she joined the club in 2019, despite never scoring for the Reds.

United fans will be calling out for her to bring goals like that to the WSL campaign this season.

United will face Chelsea at home this Sunday, September 26th.