David de Gea: How he overcame Dean Henderson challenge, for now

Manchester United star David de Gea has reportedly looked like a new man, despite Dean Henderson‘s best efforts to dethrone him.

The two talented goalkeepers spent the majority of the last season going head to head in an epic battle for the number one spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pitted the pair against each other, choosing to allow them to compete with one another for his full trust and faith.

The legendary Norwegian juggled both rather brilliantly and showed no real favouritism to one or the other, instead selecting them on the basis of their form.

The result from that has left fans pleased with the goalkeeping department this season, in comparison to last season’s uncertainty.

According to The Athletic, a quietly confident De Gea is ‘prepared to die’ to win trophies again with the Red Devils and feels he can heavily contribute to any potential success.

It’s understood though the experienced Spaniard can appreciate Henderson’s talent, he still feels he has a higher ceiling than that of his positional rival.

The report goes on to say De Gea was afraid the young Englishman would be handed the starting spot at the beginning of the season but things worked out in his favour in the end.

Clubs were said to have approached Manchester United for Henderson during the summer but Solskjaer refused to consider a loan approach from Wolves and there are no expectations a mid-season loan could happen too.

It’s believed De Gea acknowledged he had a psychological block in regards to saving penalties, allowing him to break past the barrier, resulting in him saving Mark Noble’s penalty during the recent clash with West Ham.

The former Atletico Madrid man was said to have impressed Solskjaer and goalkeeping coach Richard Hartis for returning to training early, with The Athletic claiming a colleague said: “it is like David has pressed the reset button on his career”.

A refreshed De Gea is exactly what fans wanted to see and Henderson will have to step up massively if he hopes to win his spot in between the sticks.