Declan Rice: Manchester United consider alternatives after West Ham stubbornness

Manchester United are reportedly looking into other defensive midfield options after West Ham refused to budge on their asking price for Declan Rice.

It’s been no secret how much a fan Solskjaer is of the versatile midfielder but unfortunately it’s a transfer that never went through.

United focussed on bringing in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, though they were also pleasantly surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo’s sudden availability.

Fans have been pleased with the business done but there has been a feeling of ‘close but not quite there’ as they failed to sign a much-needed midfielder such as Rice.

In fact, supporters were supportive of looking at alternatives towards the end of the last transfer window, with some even pushing for the club to sign Wolves’ Ruben Neves.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils scouting team have been told to look into alternatives to Rice, as Solskjaer feels West Ham’s price tag is too high.

It’s understood the recruitment team also have doubts over whether or not the England international can take the team to the next level and whether he can complement Scott McTominay rather than hinder him.

Manchester United are said to feel there are cheaper alternatives outside of the Premier League as they plan to sign a defensive midfielder next year.

Solskjaer will also reportedly make an attempt to sign Erling Haaland and although he’s a fan of Rice, he wants to have options to consider before making a move next summer.

Perhaps West Ham’s stance will soften by next year but it’s smart for the club to look into alternatives from this early on.

After all, chasing just one target can often backfire if the selling club has no interest in doing business.

Clubs are still affected by the financial crisis caused by the global health crisis so even United will have to be smart about their purchases.