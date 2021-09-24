Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League preview

Manchester United welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford tomorrow lunchtime, with both sides looking to continue their positive starts to the season.

The game will be played at the earlier time of 12:30PM due to a concert taking place at the nearby cricket ground later that evening.

The game will not be broadcast live in the UK as a result, with the top of the table clash between Manchester City and Chelsea taking place at the same time.

Form

United come into this game off the back of some encouraging league form, finding themselves level on points at the top of the table with Chelsea and Liverpool on 13 points.

With 5-1 and 4-1 wins over Leeds and Newcastle respectively, the Red Devils have also recorded impressive away wins over Wolves and West Ham, with their only dropped points so far coming at Saint Mary’s against Southampton.

However, its not all been good news as their cup form has been dire thus far, losing 2-1 to Swiss minnows BSC Young Boys in the Champions League and 1-0 to West Ham in the league cup.

Aston Villa have recovered well from a nightmare opening day that saw them 3-0 down to newly promoted Watford inside 67 minutes.

Wins over Newcastle and Everton and a draw with Brentford has seen them rise to tenth on seven points as Dean Smith’s new-look side begins to take shape.

A 3-0 away loss to Chelsea was to partially be expected and the villains put a much better showing against them in the league cup, eventually losing on penalties.

Team news

United will be without Marcus Rashford as he continues his recovery from shoulder surgery and Amad Diallo and Edinson Cavani are also both doubts.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely make 11 changes from the side that lost to West Ham, with Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo likely to feature.

Aston Villa will be without Axel Tuanzebe who’s on loan from United, with Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet also likely to miss out.

Winger Leon Bailly is also a major doubt after sustaining a quad injury in the 3-0 win over Everton, but key midfielder John McGinn has passed a fitness test.

Prediction

United should have too much quality for their Birmingham opponents and have looked scintillating when playing at Old Trafford this term. Expect goals. United 3-1 Aston Villa.