Manchester United’s stance on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a disappointing start to the season



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position is under threat after a couple of mediocre performances at the start of the season.

After two shock defeats, one in the opening week of the Champions League to Young Boys and one to West Ham in the Carabao Cup, fans are starting to wonder if the clock is ticking down on Solkjaer’s position.

Man United hired the Norwegian manager after the sacking of former boss Jose Mourinho.

He was initially recruited to provide a smooth takeover for the next manager on a caretaker basis but was ultimately given the job after turning around a heavy defeat vs PSG in the Champions League and progressing to the next round.

Since then, United have gone under a major rebuild, with most of the team from before Solskjaer rejoined the club having been transferred away or becoming a squad player and replaced by a better option.

Fabrizio Romano spoke on his YouTube channel about the club’s stance on Solskjaer after what has been a challenging two weeks for the manager.

The Italian journalist spoke about how results in the Champions League will need to improve after a very shocking defeat and suggested that if they don’t, Solskjaer could be sacked before Christmas.

He also brought up that the squad and the board appreciate Solskjaer and that an imminent sacking isn’t likely.

“Solskjaer is really appreciated by the United board and the atmosphere around him is positive,” Romano said.

“The players are happy with Solskjær, so at the moment there is nothing which would suggest that he would be sacked in the coming hours or something similar.”

Further into the video, he explains that Solskjaer was part of every decision over the summer to bring in Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and provide a return for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Romano concludes by saying that the board are expecting a big finish this season which could mean that the absence of a trophy could lead to the Norwegian being sacked.

