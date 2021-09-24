New quarantine rules mean Fred and Edinson Cavani could play for national teams

Two of Manchester United’s South American stars may finally be permitted to play for their national teams after quarantine rules previously prohibited them.

Fred and Edinson Cavani were blocked from playing in the last round of international fixtures, after Premier League clubs agreed to prevent players from travelling to red list countries.

This meant the aforementioned two were forced to sit out alongside some of the Premier League’s biggest names in Mo Salah and Thiago Silva.

This caused an international stir that led to the Brazilian FA asking FIFA to block Brazilian players who were not released for international duty from playing for their clubs for five days.

However, with the October internationals edging closer it now seems a workable compromise has been found.

According to a report by UOL there is now thought to be optimism from South American federations and FIFA that the UK government will open an exception for players.

It would mean players have to remain in a bubble while abroad, only leaving for training and games and then upon their return to England do the same for a ten-day period.

Uruguay will be keen to avoid scenes seen earlier this month when a game between Brazil and Argentina being was suspended mid-game after it was found three Argentina players had broken quarantine rules.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged Fred and Cavani to ‘put United first’ saying this last month:

“I don’t want to be the manager who always moans, but it’s a fact that if you have to have 10 days in a hotel quarantining with no chance to train, no chance to keep your fitness up then you’ll need another 10-14 days to get back up to fitness again and then you’ve got to fly again.”

“I don’t want to be the moaning one but if there was a choice for me, playing for Norway or playing for Man United, I know who my employer is.”

Clearly quite keen to have the pair available due to their first team commitments, the Norwegian will be hoping this rule change is brought in sooner rather than later.