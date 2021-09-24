Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames Jurgen Klopp for Manchester United’s lack of penalty decisions

Under-fire Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says David de Gea’s fine form is a result of extra work the keeper did during the summer.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Old Trafford, the manager explained what had been the key to the Spaniard’s brilliant change in form.

‘He did call me in the summer to end his summer holiday earlier and he wanted to come back and start this pre-season before, because he wanted to be ready,’ Solskjaer said.

‘He wanted to be the best possible version of himself.

‘Of course last season was a challenge for David as he didn’t play as many games as he normally would have done, that’s because Dean came in and played really well.

‘David has really worked, he’s been so focused, physically he’s better, mentally he’s better

‘When you feel that you’ve done the work and you get personal bests on a few physical tests, I think that gives you more confidence and motivation.

‘To play in front of David when he’s in this form is good for [the defence].

In other team news, Solskjaer confirmed that Edinson Cavani had been training and will be in tomorrow’s squad.

‘Now he feels ready to contribute … he’s worked really hard and diligently as he always does and I hope he’ll have an impact as he did last season.’

Solskjaer also seemed to blame Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for penalty decisions going against United so far this season.

‘I hope that we get what we deserve.

‘We should have had three penalties in the last two games.

‘There was a certain manager last year who seemed to be worried about us getting penalties and after that it seems like the decisions are difficult to get.

‘Certainly I’ve seen a big big difference since then on.’