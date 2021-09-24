Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s trophy drought as manager continues after cup defeat



Manchester United’s defeat to West Ham United means that the club will no longer progress in this season’s Carabao Cup, adding to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s trophy drought at the club.

The earliest possible trophy that the club could have achieved this season would have been the Carabao Cup.

The EFL Cup final will take place on the 22nd of February which would have allowed Solskjaer to gain his first trophy as manager at an early stage in the season.

However, being knocked out as soon as they entered means that United now have to wait until the end of the season to see if Solskjaer will win a trophy.

The Daily Star reports that the trophyless spell, in which the club has failed to win a competition since the Europa League in 2017 extending the drought to five years, is particularly hard to accept given that, at least on paper, Solskjaer has one of the strongest United squads ever assembled.

‘Following the conclusion of Wednesday night’s loss, it has been revealed that United are on their longest trophy drought since 1985-1990,’ the outlet notes.

Many fans including the manager and the team will be distraught at this diabolical stat with the level of talent that Solskjaer has in the squad.

They will be even more upset over the fact the Carabao Cup was most likely the easiest route of gaining that first trophy.

In previous seasons, Solskjaer has enjoyed this competitionm as he has reached two out of three semi-finals with many fans expecting that United would reach the semi-final or progress to the final this season.

The outlet later concludes with that managerial legend Sir Alex Ferguson also went through a small drought when he first started the job, but the club stuck by him and he was able to gain his first trophy a few years later down the line.

In the end, Ferguson amassed 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

However, modern-day football means that the threat of sacking Solskjaer is even more likely than it was in Sir Alex’s case, considering the level of talent in today’s game.

