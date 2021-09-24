Predicted XI vs Aston Villa: Midweek flops condemned back to the bench

While many Manchester United fans believe that Donny van de Been has done enough in recent games to be selected ahead of Fred, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to stick to his old guard for tomorrow’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

With no new injury concerns reported at the time of going to press, it seems likely that the manager will return to the same line-up that triumphed against West Ham at the London Stadium last weekend.

Wholesale changes in midweek against the same opposition allowed fringe players to state their case for inclusion in the first string.

However, most failed to impress as the Reds went crashing out of the Carabao Cup to David Moyes’ men.

Van de Beek was arguably the most impressive contributor and with Fred in poor form at the moment, there is a very strong case for the Dutchman to be given a shot alongside Scott McTominay in the double six position. However, Solskjaer continues to appear immune to his charms.

Wednesday’s was another disappointing outing for new signing Jadon Sancho, who will surely be consigned to the bench tomorrow. This in turn will almost certainly mean that Paul Pogba will play wide left, with Mason Greenwood on the right.

Full backs Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles acquitted themselves quite well in midweek but will drop back to the bench. Dalot’s case is slightly more interesting as he will be needed on Wednesday evening for the Champions League Group F tie with Villareal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka being suspended.

Despite Dean Henderson being back in action, David de Gea’s form will see him keep his place in goal and first choice centre-back pairing Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane will also come back in.

Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo will be restored with Bruno Fernandes behind him.

The bench should be the strongest it has been in a long time, with Edinson Cavani expected to finally make his return.

Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard did not perform well on Wednesday and could even find their places on the bench threatened in coming weeks, especially once Marcus Rashford’s return is announced.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s 12.30pm kick off at Old Trafford: