Academy Match Report: Everton u23s 0-1 Manchester United u23s

Manchester United’s u23s were away to Everton in what is typically a fiery encounter and this occasion was no different.

United started the match quickly, opening the scoring in just the second minute of the match.

Charlie Wellens started the attack by stretching the play out to the right to Dillon Hoogewerf who cleverly played Shola Shoretire into the box.

Shoretire’s composed cut back left the Everton defender on the ground allowing him the time to pick out the onrushing Anthony Elanga who tucked home to make it 0-1.

The match slowed down following the early goal, with Everton sitting deep allowing United to control the match.

Similar to the first team, United’s u23s struggled to break down Everton’s compact defence despite controlling the match.

Everton looked to hit on the counter but caused little threat to United with Teden Mengi mopping up Everton’s long balls.

Nearing the break, Mengi charged through the middle of the pitch and was hit with a blow to the head which would force him off at halftime.

After the restart, Everton looked to take a more attacking approach but it was United who first came close with a free-kick from Elanga which forced an excellent full-stretch save from Everton keeper Jack Barrett.

Everton looked to test United’s resolve with aerial balls into the box but Matej Kovar proved up to the task as he commanded the area and held onto every ball that came his way.

With Everton gaining control, the introduction of Joe Hugill offered United a threat on the counter-attack.

First getting in down the left from a good ball through from Alvaro Fernandez, Hugill squared the ball, looking for Noam Emeran but it was cut out with a great last ditch clearance.

Hugill followed this up with a chance for himself as he was denied from a tight angle.

Chaos ensued as the match neared its final minutes when a melee broke out after Elanga pushed Charlie Whitaker who retaliated by throwing the ball at Elanga.

A full team brawl then ensued with shirt grabbing and pushing from both sides. As the dust settled the ref showed three red cards to Everton’s Whitaker and United’s Elanga and Bjorn Hardley for his involvement in the encounter after he looked to have hit Whitaker in the face.

Shortly after, the final whistle was blown and United walked away with the full three points, although celebrations were tempered following the two red cards.

United: Kovar; Wellens, Mengi (McShane 46), Hardley, Fernandez; Svidersky, Savage; Hoogewerf (Emeran 69), Shoretire, Iqbal (Hugill 69); Elanga.

Unused Substitutes: Mee, Mainoo.