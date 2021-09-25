Academy Match Report: Manchester United u18s 4-2 Stoke City u18s

While the first team were hosting Aston Villa, Manchester United’s u18s were going up against Stoke City at Carrington.

United started the match lively creating opportunities but Stoke’s tireless defending was enough to stop them from opening the scoring early.

Sam Mather troubled Stoke early on with a terrific run down the left-wing and looked certain to score but was let down by poor execution in his finish.

United kept banging on the door with Marc Jurado quickly following up with an exquisite pass to play through Alejandro Garnacho who should have done better with his chance.

Surprisingly, Stoke were the ones to strike first in the 20th minute through Emre Tergel, after earning a penalty.

The Manchester youngsters looked to claw a goal back quickly though and captain Jurado powered home with his header from a corner to draw the score level in the 29th minute.

Just before the break, Manni Norkett broke free and finished past the Stoke keeper to give United the deserved lead.

United continued to apply the pressure in the second half and Garnacho was robbed of a goal by a fantastic save from the Stoke keeper.

Stoke then threatened to score an equaliser but ultimately Norkett was the one to strike next, grabbing his second of the match and giving United a two-goal lead.

An eventful injury-time rounded off the exciting match with goals from Stoke’s Tergel followed by Garnacho, who finally got his goal for United to end the match 4-2.

United: Vitek; Jurado, Kambwala (Bennett 61), Aljofree, Murray; Oyedele, Mainoo; Garnacho, Gore, Mather; Norkett.

Substitutes not used: Fredricson, Sharpe, McAllister.

Scorers: Jurado 29, Norkett 38, 80, Garnacho 90+2 | Tergel 20 pen, 90+1