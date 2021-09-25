Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire unavailable after Aston Villa loss

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided a concerning update on Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire‘s fitness following the defeat to Aston Villa.

The legendary Norwegian was forced into using up two of his three allowed substitutions on the aforementioned players after the England pair picked up separate knocks at different times of the clash.

United fell to a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford and Solskjaer couldn’t truly turn to his bench to help turn the match around.

Only Edinson Cavani was brought on as the last substitute and even he lost his man during the corner from which Villa scored.

Shaw and Maguire are integral parts of Solskjaer’s system and losing them will be a big blow in his attempt to challenge for the title.

🗣 Solskjær on Shaw and Maguire: "At the moment they don't look ok for Wednesday but let's see." [BBC] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) September 25, 2021

Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof came on respectively and they’re certainly not the worst options to have on standby.

However, the solid duo they’re replacing are certainly a level above so it’s still a loss for Solskjaer.

It will be interesting to see if the former Molde man turns to the more naturally left-sided Telles or if he sticks with Dalot as Shaw’s replacement.

The young Portuguese returned from his successful loan with AC Milan and looks hungry and ready to make his mark.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has hardly ever been dropped from the right-back spot so perhaps Dalot can squeeze his way into the starting XI from the left.

Nonetheless, the hope is Shaw and Maguire’s knocks are small and they can return to the first team quickly.