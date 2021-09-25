Manchester United fall to Aston Villa defeat with stunning statistics giving cause for concern

Manchester United were stunned at Old Trafford, with late drama seeing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men fall to a defeat vs Aston Villa.

The tenacious away side netted the winner in the 1-0 loss late in the match, however a penalty was given to United shortly after.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up and many fans felt he would surely equalise, with the team potentially trying for a winner in injury time.

Unfortunately the Portuguese magician shocked the world by missing, leaving the Red Devils without even a point against Aston Villa.

Solskjaer’s position at the club has quickly come under threat despite it being so early in the season and some of the stats below suggest why that’s the case.

For the first time in his senior career, Bruno Fernandes completed missed the target from the penalty spot. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Z259IbdkzI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 25, 2021

The last 180 minutes of #mufc football:

• Shots: 55 — 16

• Chances: 40 — 11

• Goals: 0 — 2 — ً (@utdrobbo) September 25, 2021

Manchester United have had 55 shots in their last 2 games: 🔘 24 off target

🔘 21 blocked

🔘 10 on target Frustrated once again. 📉 pic.twitter.com/6T3GOOG3sl — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 25, 2021

Bruno’s penalty miss was remarkably uncharacteristic but it was never a game that should have been allowed to be decided by such a moment.

Manchester United were expected to dominate the match but instead found themselves camped in their own half at times.

A lack of composure and maturity, both on and off the ball, saw Solskjaer’s men exposed, with fans wondering what even goes on in training.

It’s clear something needs changing given how United have lost three of their last four games and unless the former Molde man fixes it, calls for his head will continue.