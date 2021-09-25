Manchester United fans call for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s head after Aston Villa loss

Some Manchester United fans took to Twitter to release their rage on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the shock loss to Aston Villa.

It goes without saying these supporters are not the majority yet but their numbers continue to grow with each passing poor performance.

After all, United have lost three of their last four games without necessarily playing against a traditionally big opposition.

Solskjaer has stressed the need to start the season well and to start matches well too but his team have somewhat struggled to do so.

Even during wins, fans were concerned with the poor performances, with arguable only the opening day win over Leeds United being the only comfortable victory.

Manchester United have backed Solskjaer in the transfer market as well as by handing him a new deal before the season began so it’s likely something huge would have to happen before he’s fired.

However, given the strength of the squad he’s now got after some sensible building, he’s under the most pressure he’s ever been to finally deliver.

United’s board have notoriously waited arguably too long before sacking any of their previous managers and it’s likely they’ll do the same with Solskjaer too.