Player ratings: Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa – Trouble brews for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United lost to Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 5 is around average.)

David de Gea 5 – Made a couple of good saves but might be a little disappointed with the goal he conceded.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Probably his performance of the season so far. Wasn’t just solid defensively but contributed in an attacking sense too.

Raphael Varane 7 – Everything he does is smooth and always looks in control. It’s not easy to make things look easy at this level.

Harry Maguire 5 – Had a great chance to head in the opener from a corner and won a lot of headers in his own box too. However, still hasn’t reached his best and has been a little sloppy.

Luke Shaw 5 – Was guilty of a defensive lapse that led to a solid Aston Villa chance. Later subbed off as he picked up a knock.

Scott McTominay 4 – The more advanced of the McFred pivot but didn’t do enough offensively to justify his role.

Fred 5 – Won the ball a lot and showed why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trusts him but didn’t offer much else. Needed more than just a ball-winner.

Mason Greenwood 5 – Tried, tried, and tried again. Could be argued he was a touch selfish at times but not for a lack of effort. Needs to be a bit more mature with his decision-making.

Bruno Fernandes 4 – There isn’t a blade of grass he didn’t cover but for all his industry, he couldn’t find that telling pass. Missed his penalty horribly to add to his woes.

Paul Pogba 5 – Worked hard and drifted around the pitch but couldn’t do enough offensively. Had a few wayward shots.

Cristiano Ronaldo 5 – Was often isolated and dropped deep a lot to try to get involved in play. Couldn’t conjure up a moment of magic.

Subtitutes

Diogo Dalot 5 – Slotted in for Shaw and played brightly. Contributed on both ends of the pitch and looks determined to get a start.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Came in for Harry Maguire and tried to make impression but didn’t have enough time to do so.

Edinson Cavani 4 – Wasn’t on for long but lost his man, leading to Aston Villa scoring from their corner.