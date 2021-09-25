Home » Player ratings: Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa – Trouble brews for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Player ratings: Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa – Trouble brews for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United lost to Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 5 is around average.)

David de Gea 5 – Made a couple of good saves but might be a little disappointed with the goal he conceded.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Probably his performance of the season so far. Wasn’t just solid defensively but contributed in an attacking sense too.

Raphael Varane 7 – Everything he does is smooth and always looks in control. It’s not easy to make things look easy at this level.

Harry Maguire 5 – Had a great chance to head in the opener from a corner and won a lot of headers in his own box too. However, still hasn’t reached his best and has been a little sloppy.

Luke Shaw 5 – Was guilty of a defensive lapse that led to a solid Aston Villa chance. Later subbed off as he picked up a knock.

Scott McTominay 4 – The more advanced of the McFred pivot but didn’t do enough offensively to justify his role.

Fred 5 – Won the ball a lot and showed why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trusts him but didn’t offer much else. Needed more than just a ball-winner.

Mason Greenwood 5 – Tried, tried, and tried again. Could be argued he was a touch selfish at times but not for a lack of effort. Needs to be a bit more mature with his decision-making.

Bruno Fernandes 4 – There isn’t a blade of grass he didn’t cover but for all his industry, he couldn’t find that telling pass. Missed his penalty horribly to add to his woes.

Paul Pogba 5 – Worked hard and drifted around the pitch but couldn’t do enough offensively. Had a few wayward shots.

Cristiano Ronaldo 5 – Was often isolated and dropped deep a lot to try to get involved in play. Couldn’t conjure up a moment of magic.

Subtitutes

Diogo Dalot 5 – Slotted in for Shaw and played brightly. Contributed on both ends of the pitch and looks determined to get a start.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Came in for Harry Maguire and tried to make impression but didn’t have enough time to do so.

Edinson Cavani 4 – Wasn’t on for long but lost his man, leading to Aston Villa scoring from their corner.

Latest Top Stories...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s trophy drought as manager continues...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames Jurgen Klopp for Manchester...

Declan Rice: Manchester United consider alternatives after West...

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League preview

New quarantine rules mean Fred and Edinson Cavani...

Predicted XI vs Aston Villa: Midweek flops condemned...