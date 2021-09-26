Match Report: Manchester United Women 1-6 Chelsea



Marc Skinner has suffered his first defeat as Manchester United Women’s boss after losing 6-1 at home against Chelsea.

Emma Hayes’ side came out fighting, forcing Mary Earps to pull off a fantastic save in the first minute.

However, the visitors opened the scoring in the second minute after a series of errors at the back led Fran Kirby to slot one past Earps.

After a good passage of play for the Reds, who failed to capitalise on any of their chances, Pernille Harder doubled the visitors’ lead in the 25th minute.

Sam Kerr then got her name on the score sheet just before half-time. United were perhaps hard done by as they felt they should have had a free kick in the build up.

Alessia Russo replaced Lucy Staniforth at half time and made an immediate impact as she got one back for the home side within three minutes of the restart after Ella Toone played her in.

Just moments later, Sam Kerr scored again for Chelsea and though it looked offside, the goal stood.

United then had a series of chances to get back into the game, their best coming from super sub Alessia Russo whose powerful strike rattled the crossbar.

Unfortunately it was the Blues that took their chances, with substitute Drew Spencer scoring their fifth, five minutes from the end.

Earps stood tall and made a fantastic save in injury time but unluckily for United it deflected off a defender and into the path of Fleming who tapped it him for Chelsea’s sixth.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ManUtdWomen/status/1442141157589282818

United team: Earps; Blundell, Mannion, Thorisdottir, Batlle; Zelem, Groenen (Ladd 65); Hanson, Staniforth (Russo 46), Galton (Jones, 80); Toone

