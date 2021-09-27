Cristiano Ronaldo wants to become a coach at Manchester United

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo intends to stay at the club much longer than the two years he initially signed up for.

The 36-year-old resigned for the club on a two-year deal with an option of a third from Juventus this summer and has hit the ground running on his homecoming.

Four goals in as many games have dispelled any rumours that the Portuguese legend is finished at the top level, making a mockery of so-called pundits who claimed he’d make United worse.

While he has no plans to retire just yet, a report in The Sun claims he wants to finish his career at the club, before going on to coach his son in the youth teams.

A source told the newspaper:

“Ronaldo has made it clear to everyone he has come back to United to help them win trophies.”

“But in his mind he is going to play for them for more than a couple of years.”

“He is still at the peak of his physical fitness and loves showing that nothing is impossible.”

“He is obsessed with football and knows everything about the game.”

“Lots of players have started their coaching career at United so he thinks it could be a good way of starting off the next chapter of his career.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his former teammate can play on into his forties, such is his dedication and superhuman fitness levels.

Solskjaer has the benefit of a strong forward line that means he can afford to rest the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in less important games.

The prospect of perhaps the greatest player of all time ending his playing career at Old Trafford is certainly a romantic one, and generally wherever Cristiano goes, major honours are not far behind.