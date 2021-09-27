Dylan Levitt impresses for Dundee United against Celtic

Having started the season well on his loan at Dundee United, Dylan Levitt has had his most impressive performance yet against Scottish giants Celtic.

Playing in a more advanced role, Levitt had the freedom to get on the ball while also dropping in to provide solidity to Dundee’s midfield as they picked up a point in a 1-1 draw away to Celtic.

Standing toe to toe against strong opposition, the confidence was flowing for the Welsh international as at one point he attempted an audacious 60 yard strike, looking to catch Joe Hart off his line.

Unfortunately, despite getting the accuracy straight in the middle of the goal, the power wasn’t there and Hart was able to catch comfortably in the end.

With 75 touches and 60 passes, both the most of any Dundee United player by some distance, Levitt was the focal point for The Tangerines’ play and constantly demanded the ball.

The skilful midfielder didn’t just impress on the ball though, his hard work contributed defensively with three tackles, two interceptions, and five clearances.

In a stand out performance, Levitt’s efforts were noticed by fans and media with FootballScotland writing “the Welsh kid was excellent in the middle of the park for Tam Courts’ Tangerines.”

Their match rating for the youngster was “the Manchester United loanee was just a cut above in the middle of the park – United have got a gem on their hands in the Welsh cap. 8”

The Dundee United supporters also took to Twitter to express their praise for Levitt.

“Great performance from DUFC. Fair enough the stick for the ref over the penalty decision, but he did allow Dylan Levitt to play 90 minutes while holding a cigar.” – @mrneilforsyth

“Dylan Levitt will win a Champions League with Man United” – @MikeeWalkerrr

With Levitt’s continuing growth into senior football, and Manchester United’s dearth of quality on the ball in midfield, the Welshman’s talents may be just what is missing from Old Trafford.