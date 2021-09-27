Erling Haaland: Borussia Dortmund striker might stay at the club next season

Manchester United target Erling Haaland is reportedly not certain to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer.

In an interview with Sport 1, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke dismissed recent claims that the Bundesliga giants’ financial situation might force them to cash in on their star striker.

He stated: “It has not yet been decided whether he will really leave in the summer.”

“We’ll just have a look. I heard someone say: ‘They have to sell Haaland because they are listed on the stock exchange.’ This is all bulls***.”

Haaland is said to have a £77m release clause which comes into effect from next summer.

He has reportedly gathered interest from a host of clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

Watzke added that he trusts the striker’s agent Mino Raiola to advise his client on his future.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United means that a striker may no longer be considered a priority in the transfer window for the club.

The Portuguese is as fit as ever and has the discipline and physicality to play for another two seasons in the English top flight.

Moreover, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is slowly trying to develop Mason Greenwood into his natural position.

The 19-year-old has already shown glimpses of his brilliant finishing this season and has the potential to be one of the best strikers in Europe.

It will be fascinating to see whether United still enter the race to sign Haaland after their first failed attempt back in January 2020.