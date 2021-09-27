Gary Neville criticises Manchester United’s performance following defeat to Aston Villa

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has criticised the side’s performance after the 1-0 loss against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Speaking on his latest podcast (Sky Sports), Neville says Man Utd must learn to play like a team to challenge for the title.

He states: “I said it even when they were winning, even when Ronaldo scored, they don’t play well enough as a team to win this league in my view. They don’t play well enough as a team.”

“I think you have to be a unit in and out of possession, and when you only deliver in moments, those moments won’t go for you in certain games.”

“You need patterns of play, you need a way of playing, and at this moment in time, I still see a group of individuals playing in moments, with some patterns and combinations at times, but still a team where some are pretty new together.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side put in yet another poor display in Saturday’s game. Despite registering 28 shots, United only managed four on target.

The team lacked cohesion and were pretty disjointed in the final third.

The Red Devils had a chance to salvage a point right at the end, but Bruno Fernandes’ penalty miss ensured all three points for Villa.

“The way they are at the moment, they’ll always have days like Saturday against Villa,” said Neville.

“They’ll have patches of four or five games where they only win two, but then they’ll go and win 15 on the bounce and be unbeaten away from home for a while.”

“I know what’s going to happen when I see Man City building up from the back. I know what’s going to happen at Liverpool.”

“When Man Utd are building from the back or through midfield, I don’t know what’s coming next sometimes.”

Neville previously stated that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a make or break one for Solskjaer, as the Portuguese would demand the highest standard of performances from the team.

United cannot afford to dwell on their mistakes for too long and must be at their best against a determined Villarreal side next in an all-important UEFA Champions League game on Wednesday.