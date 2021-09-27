Gary Neville: Manchester United legend names preferred XI

Manchester United great Gary Neville has left out some interesting names from his preferred starting eleven after he fielded some Q&A questions on Twitter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is often criticised for his team selections with fans often debating who should have and should not have started whatever match was being played at the time.

One heated area of debate in particular is the midfield, with some feeling Donny van de Beek deserves to get more minutes whereas others are more understanding of the Scott McTominay and Fred partnership.

Some supporters argue Nemanja Matic has to play as he is the only natural defensive midfielder in the squad while others believe Paul Pogba brings a sense of control to United’s engine room.

However, Neville’s big omissions are on the wings instead, where he opted to leave out Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in order to make room for some interesting names.

De G AWB

SHAW

MAGUIRE

VARANE MCT

POGBA BRUNO GREENWOOD

CAVANI

RONALDO https://t.co/LrKRyliZJ8 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 27, 2021

Neville seems to have made up his mind on the David de Gea and Dean Henderson debate, though the former has enjoyed a good start to the season while the latter has suffered from injury.

The back four the former defender chose is one area of the pitch not many fans would argue with but there are a minority who prefer Diogo Dalot’s attacking qualities to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

McTominay and Pogba in midfield may raise questions of balance in the team but there are plenty who feel it’s the strongest pairing.

Bruno Fernandes in attacking midfield is a no-brainer that no one would really argue with and is one of the players whose spot in the starting XI is almost guaranteed.

Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani being selected over the aforementioned Rashford and Sancho is certainly an interesting decision.

Neville seems to indicate he prefers Cristiano Ronaldo on the wings while he’s gone for Cavani’s instinctive goalscoring and Greenwood’s explosive youth over Rashford and Sancho, with the latter currently still adapting.