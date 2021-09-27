Gary Neville reveals admiration for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has spoken of his preference for the club to sign England ace Jude Bellingham.

The former captain has given his verdict on who he would prefer to see at the club next year between two of England’s biggest potentials.

The first being Bellingham who is only 18 years old and has already earned his spot in the England squad whereas the other is fellow countryman Declan Rice who has been rumoured to be on United’s radar during the summer transfer window.

The Manchester Evening News reports that the club are trying to prioritise a move for the West Ham star next summer and are putting a strategy in place.

Rice is seen as a top target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a target that United fans would like to see at the club especially after his impressive European Championship campaign.

However, Neville recently tweeted that he’d like to see Bellingham at the club instead.

The teenager has enjoyed a successful spell in Germany for Borussia Dortmund and has been a glowing star in the Champions League for the club, scoring two goals in 11 appearances in the competition.

Rice doesn’t have any Champions League experience, however, he is attracting interest from Chelsea who are seen as strong candidates to secure the signature of the midfielder next summer.

He is also regularly appearing in the England squad much like Bellingham and is making regular appearances for his club who are also competing in the Europa League.

The current roster of midfielders at the club has yet to find the right balance with Solskjaer changing his midfield every so often to try and facilitate Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

The manager certainly wants to fix this issue but is yet to find the right answer after his summer transfer window didn’t include a midfielder.

United fans want to see the issue fixed in the upcoming transfer windows but with plenty of players that suit Solskjaer’s project, many options will be revealed as time goes on.