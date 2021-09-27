Juan Mata: Manchester United star unhappy with limited role

Manchester United star Juan Mata is reportedly on the lookout for a way out of Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s problems continue to grow.

The experienced Spaniard is meant to be one of the legendary Norwegian’s reliable leaders off the pitch but it seems the player’s had enough.

Mata didn’t feature all too often last season but it was understood he was contributing in the dressing room and is one of the more senior players in an otherwise young squad.

United fans appeared confused by the decision to extend his stay by a further year but they got on board as he was said to still have a role in the team.

However, that doesn’t seem to be enough anymore and Solskjaer has another problem to sort out in his ever-growing list.

According to Manchester Evening News, Mata has doubts over his future in the club due to a lack of minutes this season and so is open to a January move unless his situation improves.

It’s difficult to envision the former Chelsea man will get more minutes anytime soon as the Red Devils were recently knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo are expected to return to the first team soon as well, with Edinson Cavani recently making an appearance too.

The addition of all this firepower likely means Mata is the player to miss out on being in the squad at all, let alone the starting XI.

After all, Solskjaer also has other options to consider such as Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard– both of whom arguably add more on the pitch.

Mata is still 33 years old and could potentially contribute at a lower level or with another team so it’s no surprise if he’s considering departing.

It has been quite some time since the attacking midfielder has been relied upon as a starting XI star and he may benefit from regular minutes.