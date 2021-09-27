Marcus Rashford hoping to start full contact training next week

Marcus Rashford is hoping to rejoin contact training next week, in what would be the final stage of his comeback from shoulder surgery.

Rashford played through much of last season and Euro 2020 with the injury but finally decided to go under the knife in the summer in order to resolve it completely.

This has seen him miss the start of United’s season, but he now appears to be closing in on an early return.

The England man tweeted this morning:

‘Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation. All being well, I will get the green to join in with contact training again.’

With an international break coming up in two weeks, if the 23-year-old starts full training next week he is likely to be ready for United’s next away game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

That tough tie marks the start of a difficult run of games for the Red Devils, including Atalanta (twice), Liverpool, Spurs, Manchester City, Villareal, Watford, Chelsea and Arsenal.

With Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood all fighting it out for places on the wing, Rashford will have to hit the ground running to win back his automatic place in the starting XI.

Rashford was clearly struggling toward the end of last season and the idea of having him back at full fitness, playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time, is certainly an exciting prospect.

He also had other niggling injuries which will hopefully also be now behind him after this extended rehabilitation period.

Edinson Cavani also got his first minutes of the season on Saturday and once both are fully fit and Jadon Sancho finds his feet, United’s forward line will arguably be the envy of the world.