Talks continuing with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba over new contracts



Manchester United are currently discussing new contract terms with midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

It has been reported by numerous sources over the past couple of months that United will be entering discussions with the players and have already started talks with both of them.

Pogba’s deal is a little bit more serious in terms of urgency as his current contract will expire at the end of the season and the club as well as the fans will not want to lose him after an impressive start to the campaign.

The Portuguese magnifico’s contract will expire in 2025 so there is no rush right now to get a new deal underway but United may want to strengthen their position in case other clubs attempt to unsettle the player.

Fabrizio Romano discussed the two players’ contract situations in his column in Benchwarmers.

Romano explains that fresh new terms have been on the table for a couple of months for the French midfielder and the club is awaiting his final decision.

The Italian journalist says Pogba wants to make a personal decision rather than one solely based on the economic side of his contract, which is handled by his agent Mino Raiola.

The 29-year-old has loved the reignited atmosphere at Old Trafford in recent weeks after an entire year without the fans.

Romano notes that ‘the club will insist and hope to be able to extend the agreement soon’.

He concludes his discussion about United with an update on the contract situation with Fernandes.

‘Of course, optimism is much more on the Bruno Fernandes front,’ he said.

‘Talks with his agent began in the first week of July and Manchester United know that renewing his contract is essential: Bruno is more than just a leader, on and off the pitch.

‘That’s why the club is negotiating a new long-term deal to reward him, knowing that the Portuguese is very happy at Old Trafford.’

United fans will be pleased to hear that there is optimism about both renewals as the club must keep its best players in order to return to the glory days of the past.

