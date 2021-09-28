Anthony Martial: Borussia Dortmund consider Erling Haaland replacement

Manchester United star Anthony Martial may reportedly be up for sale, with Borussia Dortmund potentially keen on his signature in their bid to replace Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker is one of Europe’s most wanted prospects and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a long-time admirer.

Martial has struggled at United of late despite his manager’s faith, though it looks like his time may finally be up.

Solskjaer has brought in both Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the occasionally forgotten Odion Ighalo during his time at the club so far.

This shows the former Molde man feels there’s something missing in his frontline despite the talented Frenchman’s consistent availability in the team.

According to Sport1, Martial is not happy with his current situation at Old Trafford and the Red Devils would agree to let him go for €50m-€55m in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund have been linked in the past as they search for a replacement to the potentially outgoing Erling Haaland, who himself is linked with a reunion with Solskjaer.

It’s understood the German giants can’t quite cough up that amount of cash and are looking more for a cheap prospect in the same way they unearthed the Norwegian striker too.

For now, Dortmund’s interest in Martial is said to be mild but anything can happen in football and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see if both parties consider a swap deal.

In fact, given Solskjaer’s rumoured priority for the next window will be a midfielder, saving whatever money on positions elsewhere can only be a good thing.

If Manchester United are keen on Haaland, and Dortmund need to find his replacement, then a player plus cash type of swap seems to make sense for all sides.

Martial gets to reinvigorate his career, Solskjaer finally gets Haaland and Dortmund don’t need to worry about searching far and wide for a replacement.