Facundo Pellistri: Manchester United loanee impresses in Alaves’ shock win over Atletico Madrid

Facundo Pellistri has been developing nicely while on loan to La Liga side Deportivo Alaves.

The Uruguayan played a critical part in the side’s shock win over reigning champions Atletico Madrid last Saturday.

The 19-year-old was pleased with his team’s triumph, taking to social media to applaud his team-mates and the club’s supporters:

“An important win against Atletico Madrid to start adding points in La Liga. Thank you for your support!! Let’s go!!”

Alaves had lost all five previous matches before registering their first victory over Atletico.

Despite not having a lot of the ball, the Man Utd loanee was tactically aware and made crucial runs to release pressure off the team while defending.

He made two successful dribbles, won a free-kick and made an important clearance for his side.

United signed the Uruguayan in the summer of 2020 from Club Atletico Peñarol on a five-year deal.

After enjoying a promising pre-season this year, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eventually decided to loan him out to Alaves for his development.

Asked about Pellistri’s performance in the pre-season game against Derby County, he said: “I thought he was bright; of course, he takes his goal really well.”

“First touch, a good pass from Shola, but great first touch set him up (to score). I think he shows what he is; he’s a difficult player to play against. One against one, he can go up past people, and I’m very pleased with him.”

The 19 year old has shown excellent ball control, vision and dribbling ability to scare opposition defenders. He still has a lot to improve upon, mainly his physicality and decision making.

However, the recent performance against Atletico will give him massive confidence and might force Alaves manager Javier Calleja to start him more often.