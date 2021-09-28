FC Cincinnati sack Manchester United great Jaap Stam

Former Manchester United favourite Jaap Stam has been sacked by FC Cincinnati of the MLS.

Stam only took charge in May 2020 but a poor run of just one win in his last 16 games has given the club no choice.

Sitting second bottom of the Eastern Conference, Stam’s last game in charge saw his side lose 4-2 to playoff hopefuls D.C. United.

Overall, the former Dutch international’s record does not make for good reading, with just eight wins from his 47 games in charge giving him a measly 17%-win ratio.

Following the decision, the club released the following statement:

“During our nearly two-month process to identify the next general manager for FC Cincinnati, it was apparent that a head coach change was necessary.”

“Therefore, after a great deal of deliberation, the club has made the decision to now move to the future with Jaap no longer serving as head coach.”

“We thank Jaap for everything he has done for FC Cincinnati during his time here, and we wish him the best as he can now head home to be with his family.”

After roles with PEC Zwolle and Jong Ajax in his native Netherlands, Stam took his first significant coaching role in the Championship with Reading in 2016.

His first season was a huge success as the former treble winner took ‘The Royals’ to the Championship playoffs, narrowly losing to Huddersfield on penalties at Wembley.

Things quickly went downhill from there however, as he left the club in March 2018 following a run of one win from 18 games.

Short spells with PEC Zwolle and Feyenoord back in the Eredivisie followed, neither lasting more than 18 games, before his US adventure also ended in tears.