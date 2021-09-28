Franck Kessie: Manchester United target prefers Premier League move

Manchester United target and AC Milan star Franck Kessie reportedly hopes to play in England as his contract heads for expiration.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s need for a defensive midfielder is no secret and rumours claim that West Ham’s Declan Rice is too expensive.

This means United will have to consider cheaper alternatives and Kessie’s current contract with Milan is meant to expire next summer.

Solskjaer could approach to sign him on a pre-contract as early as January in a bid to strengthen his engine room for the next campaign.

The Red Devils managed to sign Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Raphael Varane in recent months but many feel not signing a midfielder was a mistake.

According to 90min, Kessie has turned down Milan’s latest contract offer and although many clubs out of England have enquired over his signature, the player prefers a move to the Premier League.

It’s understood the talented midfielder’s preference is due to his belief that his style would suit the league and given how Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton, and Leicester City are all keeping tabs, it’s safe to say he’s got options.

Milan are said to have not given up hope just yet on extending his current deal but for now, they have no plans to offer a better deal, with talks at a standstill.

Manchester United’s current midfield options involve Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Fred, Scott McTominay, and Nemanja Matic.

It’s believed the experienced Serbian probably will depart in the next summer transfer window, leaving room for someone to come in.

Matic is arguably United’s only natural defensive midfielder and fans hoped a younger option would be signed in the summer.

Instead, supporters will have to wait a year to sign a capable midfielder and time will tell whether that’s a major mistake or not.