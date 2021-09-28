Harry Maguire definitely ruled out of Villareal clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Harry Maguire is definitely out of tomorrow night’s champions League Group F tie against Villareal at Old Trafford, but Luke Shaw has a chance of being fit.

Speaking at today’s pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the manager said:

‘Luke has been in today, so I’ll give him a chance to be involved tomorrow, he didn’t train with the team.

‘Harry is more or less definitely out, it doesn’t look good.

‘It’s his calf, and that might take a few weeks, so let’s see how quickly he recovers.

‘Of course he was hoping to play against Villareal. He missed the last game we played against them, but then again that’s football for you, and with Aaron suspended we’ll have to make a few changes.’

Solskjaer was also asked why he plays Scott McTominay and Fred together so often despite widespread criticism of the pair.

‘First of all, the stats for them two together, we’ve had many many good results, the energy they give us, the way they broke up play against Villa, I think they’re very very instrumental together in that respect.

‘Energy and desire and I really like to have the two of them.

‘There’s two I can trust they will always, always give you what they’ve got.

‘Fans will always have an opinion on any team selection, when you’ve got good players like me it’s always hard to leave players out.’

Asked if he was likely to change his system for tomorrow’s game to counteract Villareal’s likely 3-5-2 formation, he replied:

‘Well, you always look at the opposition and sometimes you have to make adjustments because of them. Sometimes bigger adjustments, sometimes you just tweak it.

‘For us, we always look at ourselves mostly and concentrate on playing better. But of course the more injuries you get in defence, you might have to do tactical changes, formations.

‘I’ve got Eric, I’ve got Raphael, Victor, three very good centre backs to choose from, still Alex and Diogo are 1005 fit, hopefully Luke can be involved, we’re not sure yet.’