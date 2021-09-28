Kalvin Phillips: Manchester United turn to Leeds United man in search for defensive midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly keen on bringing in Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips as they look to add quality to their engine room.

Much has been made of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s options in midfield, with fans constantly debating over who should or should not start.

Although a boost in quality won’t do United’s midfield any harm, the true issue lies in getting the balance right, rather than whether or not there’s depth.

Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, and Nemanja Matic are all decent options on paper so the question is how to extract the most out of them.

However, many fans recognise the need for a natural defensive midfielder in the squad and it appears so does Solskjaer.

According to the Daily Star, the Red Devils have turned to Phillips as a potential signing after deciding to end their pursuit of Declan Rice.

Solskjaer is understood to have prioritised a defensive midfielder for next summer’s investment and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is not all too pleased with West Ham’s £90m asking price.

Given the London club’s price tag and Jude Bellingham’s potential destination being Liverpool, Phillips is seen as the realistic alternative to Rice.

It’s believed the Leeds United star is valued at around £60m and the club will feel they have the upper hand in negotiations as he’s tied to the club until 2024.

Phillips’ future is said to be tied to Marcelo Bielsa’s however, and should the iconic manager depart at the end of the season then that could swing it all in Manchester United’s favour.

The talented Englishman impressed many during the Euros but no one truly expected he’d be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

After all, Phillips has been likened more to a destroyer in midfield rather than a holding midfielder.