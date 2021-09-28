Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lambasted by Portuguese press



Manchester United fans and the media are still reeling from the loss to Aston Villa this past weekend and the finger of blame has been pointed in a number of directions.

Bruno Fernandes had the opportunity in the final stages of the game to level things up, but his miscued penalty flew over the bar.

Questions were asked as to why Fernandes took the penalty and not Ronaldo.

The two Portuguese internationals have a good record from the spot, with Fernandes previously scoring 93% of his penalties and Ronaldo scoring 83%.

The Portuguese news outlet, Record, today points the finger of blame at neither of those two players for the defeat.

Instead they lay it all on the shoulders of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Alexandre Pais suggests Solskjaer should have instructed Ronaldo to take the penalty, ‘the greatest specialist’.

He further added that Fernandes was distracted by Martinez and that Solskjaer should have handled the situation better.

However Fernandes has been a trusted penalty taker for United over the last season, missing just one of his previous 14 penalties.

This is not the first time Pais has questioned Solskjaer’s managerial capabilities.

After United signed Raphael Varane, Jason Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo in summer, Pais suggested Solskjaer did not have the level of experience to handle such a squad.

Whether Solskjaer will rethink his chosen penalty taker or not remains to be seen, but United look ahead to Wednesday night where they will hope to put aside their recent losses and win their Champions League group stage clash against Villarreal.