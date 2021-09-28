Marcus Rashford: Media scrutiny over the Manchester United man’s Twitter account



Manchester United and Marcus Rashford critics were out in force yesterday after it appeared that a tweet from the England international was initially posted from his management company’s account before being duplicated on his own.

*light* I suppose I was so happy to tell everybody I missed a word 🙈🤣 https://t.co/BIWbRZcked — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 27, 2021

According to the Daily Mail, the cynics were quick to question the duplicate posts and thus how much Rashford was personally responsible for his Twitter activity in general.

The 23 year-old has garnered much praise over his outspoken nature in campaigning against child food poverty and other social issues.

In October of last year, he received an MBE for his efforts.

Though the Twitter incident points to Rashford’s account being handled by a third party, that sort of delegation is the case with many celebrities who have busy schedules and millions of followers, and Rashford himself would, of course, have authority over what is published.

The Red Devils academy graduate will make a comeback to training after his shoulder surgery as early as the end of this week.

Last season he enjoyed the best output of his career, scoring 21 times and creating 15 assists from the left.

With his return in mind, perhaps rival fans are already trying to destabilise the winger with the social media criticism.

Rashford no doubt will continue to advocate for issues he believes in.

And one thing is for certain, after a far from convincing start to the season, United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are in need of an injection of what Rashford can offer at his best on the pitch.

Even though the Reds are only one point off top spot in the league, they have largely played winnable games and performances have been disjointed at best.

Rashford will likely make his Premier League return against Leicester away on the 16th of October after the International break.

