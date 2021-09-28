The Telegraph: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position at Manchester United is untenable

Manchester United have lost three out of their last four matches. Despite being heavily criticised for his in-game management in each match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly retains the complete trust of the United Board.

The Telegraph’s Jason Burt questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his overall impact on the team in a recent article.

According to him, the Norwegian is nowhere good enough to manage a club of the size of Manchester United.

He compares Solskjaer to other managers of the big Premier League clubs:

“It may be a crude measure, but here goes. If Pep Guardiola left Manchester City tomorrow, what would happen?”

“He would be guaranteed a big job somewhere else. If Jurgen Klopp quit Liverpool, or Thomas Tuchel exited Chelsea?”

“These are elite managers, after all. Now, what if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departed Manchester United? Where would his next club be? Not even Solskjaer’s biggest supporters would argue that he could expect to be at one of Europe’s top clubs.”

“Now ask this: if Graham Potter, Dean Smith and Thomas Frank were on the shortlist for a job along with Solskjaer, who would get it?”

“I would argue Solskjaer would be the fourth favourite out of that quartet. And yet he is in charge of probably the biggest club in the country.”

“If that sounds harsh, then it is also the reality of the high-level sport. And it is time Solskjaer was held to an account equivalent to his office.”

United were heavily criticized for their performance against Aston Villa last Saturday.

The reluctance of Solskjaer to make quick substitutions and change things tactically was met with uproar from a majority of the fanbase.

Despite steady progress in the league, United have failed to win silverware during his tenure and are now close to five years without a trophy.

Moreover, the addition of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo this season has put extra pressure on the Norwegian to deliver.

Burt mentions: “There is no immediate threat to Solskjaer’s job and no appetite for change within the club’s hierarchy.”

“After all, if they beat Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday, that campaign will be back on track, and if results go their way this weekend, they could even be top of the Premier League.”

“But does anyone believe it will be sustained? Will United ever be good enough under Solskjaer? These are questions which do not appear to be being interrogated at the club.”